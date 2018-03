NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a family musical about friendship, kindness, and disability.

The heartwarming puppet-centric production follows five child characters with disabilities as they discover their individual strengths and use them to save their school from bullies.

Producers Tom D’Angora and Anastasia Somoza, two of the show’s producers, stopped by to talk more about “Addy and Uno.”

