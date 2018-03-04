CBS 2Circa 1980: Singer and actress Bette Midler. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore […]
Filed Under:brentwood, Local TV, Long Island

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were investigating the discovery of human remains outside a home in Suffolk County.

Suffolk Police say the skeletal remains were found in the yard of 26 Frank St. in Brentwood around 2pm Saturday.

The remains, which investigators believe are at least a decade old, were taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the identity and official cause of death.

Authorities say the discovery didn’t immediately appear to be gang related.

Anyone with information, can call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

