NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for playing Major Winchester on the iconic TV sitcom M*A*S*H, has died.

He joined the show in 1977 and earned two Emmy nominations for his work on the series.

Stiers was also a Disney voice actor, playing Cogsworth the Clock in 1991’s Beauty and the Beast and Governor Ratcliffe in Pocahontas.

His agent said he died at his Oregon home after battling bladder cancer.

He was 75 years old.