NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two days after a deadly nor’easter lashed much of the East Coast, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in four Hudson Valley counties as Tri-State Area residents continued to clean up and survey the damage caused by the storm.

ConEdison said as of late Sunday afternoon more than 50,000 customers remained without power, with northern suburbs like New Rochelle, Yorktown and Putnam Valley the hardest hit. Downed trees draped over power lines, creating a disaster for repair crews and homeowners alike.

Cuomo pledged an additional 100 members of the New York National Guard to assist in the recovery in Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation and the people of the Hudson Valley should know that New York State is doing everything we can to restore power and help them recover as quickly as possible,” Cuomo said.

If you are in #PutnamCounty and in need of shelter, please see this list of open and available overnight shelters https://t.co/YKyslsgGGL — MetroNYNRedCross (@RedCrossMetroN) March 4, 2018

Maritza Segarra said she was watching TV during Friday’s storm when suddenly a tree came crashing through her home.

“I was sitting in my TV room and I hear this ‘thump,’ and I see this branch on the back side of the house where I was sitting, and I came to the front of the house and this is what I saw,” she told CBS2. “It was very scary.”

It was a similar sight from New Rochelle to Queens, with massive trees crushing cars and snapping power lines. Many have been without power since Friday.

“It’s dark and it’s cold and we’re picking up food out and going to the library to get internet in, charge up,” Larchmont resident Liz Ward said.

Repair crews had their hands full across the region.

“Job after job after job,” Town of Mamaroneck arborist Esteban Nava said.

ConEdison said overhead electrical systems have to co-exist with tall trees in many of the Tri-State’s northern communities, sometimes creating a mess after severe weather. If things don’t get back to normal soon, Ward said she and her family are considering a temporary move.

“Go to a hotel and board the dog if it’s still out on Sunday night,” she said.

Crews were still out and about early Sunday hoping to get everything back up and running as soon as possible.