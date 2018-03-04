NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three teens were arrested Saturday night after police responded to reports of a large altercation at an amusement center in New Rochelle, New York.

Police say officers responded to Sky Zone in New Roc City just after 11pm and encountered a large disorderly crowd, many of whom were fighting.

The group spilled into an outside courtyard after dispersing from Sky Zone, where police say several more altercations occurred.

Police say officers finally gained control of the situation, arresting three people and guiding others to a nearby Metro North train station where they finally disbanded.

18-year-old Jahmeela Russell, 17-year-old Tsaia Chung, and 17-year-old Justin Smiley, all of Mount Vernon, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Another 15-year-old from Harlem was taken into custody and released to his guardians.