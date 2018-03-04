CBS 2CNN's Candy Crowley (C) conducts the second presidential debate with US President Barack Obama (R) and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (L) at the David Mack Center at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)CNN's Candy Crowley (C) conducts the second […]
ANDOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The nor’easter that slammed the Northeast last week has claimed another life in the Tri-State Area.

Police confirmed Sunday a 41-year-old man in Andover, New Jersey died Friday night after coming in contact with power lines that fell during the storm.

Authorities believe the man was investigating a fire that had been sparked by the downed lines at the time.

The powerful storm is blamed for at least eight other deaths, including an 11-year-old boy who died when a tree came crashing into his Putnam County home.

Tens of thousands of people remained without power across the area Sunday.

Some customers in New Jersey could be in the dark until Tuesday or Wednesday, officials said.

“We have two young girls, so staying in a home without electricity wasn’t an option,” said John Thompson, of Morris Township, whose family has been staying with in-laws. “I know (the utility crews) are working as hard and fast as they can, but it’s still frustrating that it’s taking so long.”

In Connecticut, Eversource said it hopes to have power restored to all its customers by the end of the day Sunday.

Meanwhile, a number of roads in the state remain closed due to debris from the storm.

