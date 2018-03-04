NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two days after a deadly Nor’easter lashed much of the East Coast, Tri-State Area residents continued to clean up and survey the damage caused by the storm.

Over 100,000 people remained without power Sunday morning. ConEdison alone says tens of thousands of customers lost power in the storm, with northern suburbs like New Rochelle, New York the hardest hit. Downed trees draped over power lines, creating a disaster for repair crews and homeowners alike.

Maritza Segarra was watching TV during Friday’s storm when suddenly a tree came crashing through her home.

“I was sitting in my TV room and I hear this ‘thump,’ and I see this branch on the back side of the house where I was sitting, and I came to the front of the house and this is what I saw,” she told CBS2. “It was very scary.”

It was a similar sight from New Rochelle to Queens, with massive trees crushing cars and snapping power lines. Many have been without power since Friday.

“It’s dark and it’s cold and we’re picking up food out and going to the library to get internet in, charge up,” Larchmont resident Liz Ward said.

Repair crews had their hands full across the region.

“Job after job after job,” Town of Mamaroneck Arborist Esteban Nava said.

ConEdison says northern towns their overhead electrical system has to co-exist with tall trees in many of the Tri-State’s northern communities, sometimes creating a mess after severe weather. If things don’t get back to normal soon, Ward says she and her family are considering a temporary move.

“Go to a hotel and board the dog if it’s still out on Sunday night,” she said.

Crews were still out and about early Sunday hoping to get everything back up and running as soon as possible.