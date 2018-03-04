CBS 2An exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases the work of Andy Warhol and other artists who responded to his work. (Credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links […]
WCBS 880An exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases the work of Andy Warhol and other artists who responded to his work. (Credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week […]
1010 WINSAn exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases the work of Andy Warhol and other artists who responded to his work. (Credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the […]
WFANAn exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases the work of Andy Warhol and other artists who responded to his work. (Credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have […]
WLNYAn exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases the work of Andy Warhol and other artists who responded to his work. (Credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the […]
Filed Under:Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study finds that selfies can make your nose look 30 percent bigger.

The study, published in a facial plastic surgery journal says this mainly occurs when you snap a selfie about 12 inches from your face.

That’s because the camera is proportionally closer to your nose than to the rest of your face.

If you want to break the proportions to appear more accurate, selfie experts say try using a selfie stick.

That way, the distortion isn’t nearly as significant with the picture taken five feet away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch