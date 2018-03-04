NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study finds that selfies can make your nose look 30 percent bigger.

The study, published in a facial plastic surgery journal says this mainly occurs when you snap a selfie about 12 inches from your face.

That’s because the camera is proportionally closer to your nose than to the rest of your face.

If you want to break the proportions to appear more accurate, selfie experts say try using a selfie stick.

That way, the distortion isn’t nearly as significant with the picture taken five feet away.