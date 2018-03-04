NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to nix the $30 billion Gateway project.
The massive infrastructure plan would help build a new rail tunnel between Manhattan and New Jersey, with many considering it one of the most pressing and expensive infrastructure needs in the country.
The Washington Post reports the president is urging congressional Republicans not to fund it.
It wasn’t immediately clear why. Some reportedly believe it’s because Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is holding up other parts of the president’s agenda.
In a statement released Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls the project essential to the Northeast Corridor.
“The Gateway project is not just essential to the entire Northeast Corridor, it is a federal asset that serves as a critical artery moving the national economy forward,” the statement read. “That’s why New York, New Jersey and the federal government forged an agreement to get the project done. The federal government must fulfill its long-overdue promise before the tunnel fails, creating a true crisis for the region.”
The governor urged Trump to “stop playing politics” with the region’s transportation network.
The Post reports the president met with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Capitol Hill Wednesday to discuss the matter.
