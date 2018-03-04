CBS 2Pedro Hernandez in court. (credit: CBS2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to track down a group of women suspected of stealing a bag containing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a professional boxer during a dispute inside a Manhattan nightclub.

Police said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at 40/40 Club on West 25th Street.

jermall charlo 1 Women Accused Of Stealing Thousands In Cash, Jewelry From Pro Boxer

(Credit: @FutureOfBoxing/Twitter)

The victim, 27-year-old Jermall Charlo, allegedly got into an argument with someone, which turned into a physical altercation.

Police said when he returned to his seat, he realized his bag was missing. Inside was approximately $40,000 in cash and $115,000 worth of jewelry.

boxers stolen bag Women Accused Of Stealing Thousands In Cash, Jewelry From Pro Boxer

(Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows five women leaving with the bag. 

The suspects are described as follows:

A white woman, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, long straight blonde hair, wearing a dress and jacket and carrying a blue bag.

A Hispanic woman, 4-10, 150, black hair, wearing a dress and jacket.

A Hispanic woman, 5-5, 130, long straight black hair, wearing a dress.

A Hispanic woman, 5-7, 130, should-length straight black hair, wearing a short dress and jacket.

A Hispanic woman, 5-7, 135, long straight black hair, wearing a short tight fitting dress.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

