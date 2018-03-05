By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

This afternoon will be marked by a mix of sun and clouds around the area. It will remain breezy, too, with wind chills reluctant to get out of the 30s.

We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with calmer winds around the area. As for temps, they’ll dip into the low 30s or so by daybreak with wind chills getting into the 20s.

Tomorrow will start off pretty nice with sunshine in the morning and just some late day clouds. It will be considerably calm, too, with temps climbing into the mid 40s.

Our next system will then creep in on Tuesday night as a mixed bag of precipitation around the area before likely turning to snow during the day on Wednesday. Snow accumulations are still to be determined, and will be dictated by the exact track of the storm.

Stay tuned for updates and snowfall forecasts in the days to come!