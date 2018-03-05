It’s easy to want to stay indoors during the cold winter months. Why not spend them learning something from the inside of a gallery or museum? Here are five exciting works of art that are on display for New Yorkers to enjoy.

The Walls of the Mountain

Able Fine Art NY Gallery

1438 Orchard St.

New York, NY 10002

www.ablefineartny.com

Ever wondered what it’s like to work in Hollywood? Director Tony Kaye, the man behind American History X, has created a series of paintings in his first solo show called The Walls of the Mountain. Find out first-hand what it’s like to be “trapped in Hollywood” through the mind of Kaye, who has always been known for his quirky persona. The theme of this particular work is based on his performance/poem called “The Hell of Compromise” and it’s filled with color and bold. This introspective series is curated by Junghee Kee and produced by Supply & Demand. Gallery is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Future

Rubin Museum of Art

150 W. 17th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-620-5000

www.rubinmuseum.org

The Rubin Museum of Art is kicking off a yearlong exploration of The Future, with many new exhibitions, Brainwave programs, and films. There’s even a way to unwind. Sign up for their Weekly Mindfulness Meditation classes led by guiding teacher Sharon Salzberg and take a moment to reflect on this month’s theme: aspiration. Attend a curated lecture series by neuroscientist and New York Times bestselling author David Eagleman – upcoming topics include How Luck Happens (March 14), Rethinking the Present (March 17), and Is Reincarnation A Buddhist Time Machine? (March 18). You can also see how time affects our lives through various dance performances, cinema screenings, and musical concerts. Learn more here.

The Subconscious Canvas

Contra Galleries

122 W. 26th St.

New York, NY 10001

www.contragalleries.com

Artists are known for expressing themselves and the latest exhibition at Contra Galleries takes this to the literal level with their latest exhibition entitled The Subconscious Canvas. Thanks to Theta Spring Hypnosis, eight local New York-based artists were able to create works of art while under hypnosis in the Himalayan salt room at Modrn Sanctuary. They were provided with a recording of the session, which they were asked to listen to prior to creating art. Over the course of nine weeks, the participating artists embraced the hypnotic experience that provided them with a source of inspiration and access to their subconscious mind. Come find out what they created as a result. Exhibit runs through March 9 and is free to the public. Gallery is open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tech Vanitas

The Cluster Gallery

Brooklyn Art Cluster

200 6th St. 3E

Brooklyn, NY 11215

929-337-8472

www.bklynartcluster.com

We’re all addicted to our phones. But what about all of the technology before their existence? Photographers Jeanette May and Adrianne Wortzel have teamed up with sculpturist Mary Mattingly to bring tech relics that we now discard to the forefront (think rotary phones, portable record players, and cuckoo clocks). In the exhibition entitled Tech Vanitas, you’ll see how May’s photographs of precariously stacked gadgets address the anxiety surrounding technological obsolescence. You’ll also notice Wortzel’s point of view when it comes to antiquated technology – notice how she uses USB hubs and computer adaptors in nature as species threatened with extinction. Finally, the addition of sculptures from Mattingly, which have been created from mass-produced times that she has collected over the years, proves how much our culture has evolved in regards to our obsession with technology. See how it all comes together at The Cluster Gallery. Exhibit runs through March 30.

Unseen Oceans

American Museum of Natural History

Central Park West at 79th St.

New York, NY 10024

212-769-5100

www.amnh.org

If you’re more comfortable in the water than on land then you’ll love the latest exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History. This exciting exhibition, entitled Unseen Oceans, highlights the latest advances in ocean exploration, the researchers and technologies behind them, and dives into our ocean planet’s remaining mysteries. It’s also an immersive experience thanks to microscope stations (where patrons can view live rotifers – a type of zooplankton), a magnetic sand table, a suspended display of biofluorescent species, and an interactive media installation featuring schooling fish that react to visitors’ movements. Take a virtual ride into the shadowy depths and stop by the photo-op station inside a full-size model of a Triton sub. Guests can also become a fish for the day thanks to a 180-degree and high-resolution screen that will be projecting 3D animations of ocean giants like blue whales, giant squid, and mantra rays. Discover it for yourself starting on March 12. Exhibit runs through January 9, 2019.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.