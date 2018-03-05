NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting in Brooklyn that sent an 8-year-old girl to the hospital last week.

Tajay Richards, of Brooklyn, has been charged in the shooting that happened after a brawl inside a Canarsie Popeyes restaurant spilled onto the street last Monday.

The brawl spilled out into a nearby parking lot as a school van carrying the victim was coming to a stop at East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue. Police believe one of the people involved in the altercation brandished a handgun and fired several rounds at members of the opposing group.

One of the bullets entered the van and struck the 8-year-old in the head. The child was rushed to Brookdale Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was just one block from home at the time of the shooting.

Police initially questioned a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting, but he was later released.

Richards is facing a litany of charges, including attempted murder and criminal use of a firearm.

