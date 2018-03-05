CBS 2Spectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
WCBS 880Spectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of […]
1010 WINSSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. […]
WFANSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports […]
WLNYSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose […]
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, Local TV

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was outrage Monday from the family of a victim in the deadly Valentine’s Day school shooting in Florida, who say scammers were trying to trick people into donating money to fake fundraising pages.

The impersonators have been posing as Scott Beigel’s mother.

The outpouring of love that followed the loss of the Long Island native has meant the world to his parents. But now, there’s an outpouring of anger as they’ve learned of the scams in their beloved son’s name.

“I thought it was absolutely despicable,” Scott’s father, Michael Schulman, exclusively told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff. “Our son gave his life to save his students and then you have people who are trying to scam outer people to try to take advantage of that tragedy.”

Shulman says someone set up an unauthorized GoFundMe page, soliciting donations for funeral costs and to help the family.

“The GoFundMe page that we set up for our son is just the opposite,” Schulman said. “It’s not for us. We don’t want money for us. We want to keep his legacy alive.”

The family says the real website and fundraiser honors the 35-year-old teacher with a camp scholarship for underprivileged children. His mother, Linda Schulman, was in Parkland pushing for school safety on Monday.

She spoke with CBS2 by phone after seeing a fake Facebook profile with her name.

“I think it’s disgusting,” she said. “It’s the lowest of the low out there. I mean, how do you do that? It’s really despicable.”

Donors were outraged as well. One friend of Linda’s says she was drawn in by the fake profile.

“It seemed like it could have been my friend,” she said, claiming the fake profile thanked her for being there for her in her time of need. Then came the ask for money.

Donors have contacted police. Since then, Facebook and GoFundMe have removed the phony pages. Experts say the best way to spot a fake Facebook profile is to check if the profile picture is something easily lifted from the internet. No friends or posts are also a red flag.

Beigel’s parents say the kindness of so many won’t be overshadowed by the few. They just want generous donors to beware.

Experts say if you’re unsure of a GoFundMe page’s legitimacy, it’s best to contact the organizer directly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch