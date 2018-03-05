CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two children were killed when a vehicle struck pedestrians in Brooklyn Monday.

The incident took place at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

Three other people were hurt in the incident. All were rushed to New York Methodist Hospital.

Police say the driver is in custody, and are checking to see the vehicle was being operated under the influence.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

  1. Felix (@felixscore) says:
    March 5, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Many times pedestrians and bicyclists are a fault with these incidents. I see them daily throwing themselves in front of cars, buses, and trucks even when the light`s against them. In other words, these people don`t have any concern for their own safety.
    NO WONDER WHY SO MANY OF THEM GETS KILLED EVERY YEAR.
    NOT ONLY DRIVERS NEEDS TO BE CAUTIOUS, BUT PEDESTRIANS & BICYCLISTS AS WELL.

