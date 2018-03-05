CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, GoFundMe, Local TV, Pizza, Talkers, teachers strike, West Virginia

(CBS Local) — West Virginia teachers striking for better wages will be marching with a picket sign in one hand and a slice of pizza in the other thanks to a fellow educator’s crowdfunding campaign.

Lita Blanc, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, started a GoFundMe page on Mar. 4 to raise money to feed the protesters at the West Virginia state capitol building. In less than 24 hours, Blanc’s page reached its $10,000 goal for the three-day pizza delivery. “The first pizza delivery is  already scheduled for noon on Monday, March 5th at the State Capitol in Charleston,” the UESF president wrote.

The West Virginia teachers strike reached its eighth day on Mar. 5, shutting schools for about 277,000 students and 35,000 workers throughout the state. The teachers are refusing to return to the classroom until state lawmakers agree to give them a raise in pay. “You’re looking at people here who every day care about other people, other families. People’s kids,” elementary school reading specialist Kristie Skidmore said, via CBS Pittsburgh. “But at the end of the day, now we’re forced to be able to figure out how to care for our own families. That’s what it’s all about.”

West Virginia educators have vowed to strike indefinitely after West Virginia’s state senate lowered a five percent raise to four percent on Mar. 3. The five percent promise was agreed to by Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia House of Delegates before the senate changed the deal.

Lita Blanc’s pizza fundraiser will reportedly feed up to 3,000 teachers each day as the strike enters its second week. The GoFundMe page adds that any leftover funds will be donated to the three unions representing the striking teachers.

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch