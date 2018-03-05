NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tens of thousands of customers are still without power in areas hit hardest by last week’s nor’easter and some could be in the dark into the early part of this week.

The storm brought flooding and heavy winds that brought down trees, with Westchester and Putnam counties particularly impacted by the loss of electricity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo deployed an additional 100 members of the New York National Guard to assist recovery efforts as he declared a state of emergency in Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan and Westchester counties.

Toppled trees are still blocking roads in New Rochelle with debris littering neighborhoods and power wires down.

“I certainly believe the two utility companies were not prepared for this,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Latimer called out Con Edison and NYSEG, critical of their response to Friday’s storm.

“If you know in advance and planned in advance, then you staff your organization with that thought in mind and it’s all hands on deck and you send requests for mutual aid out sooner,” he said.

Some residents like Rochelle Turestsky has been relying on battery-operated light to find her way around.

“I was really aggravated yesterday, but thank God no one was hurt,” she said.

In Putnam County, some spent Sunday at the Putnam Valley senior center, charging their phones and picking up dry ice.

“Our main concern is getting our residents warm, getting them safe, clearing up these roads and getting rid of all the live wires,” said Putnam Valley Deputy Supervisor Jacqueline Annabi.

For the community there, the storm also brought tragedy. The family of an 11-year-old boy devastated after a tree crashed into a Putnam Valley house, killing him inside.

“They know the community is here for them, our thoughts are with that entire family,” said Annabi. “That’s something no one can fathom. It’s just heartbreaking.”

In New Jersey, about 75,000 customers are still in the dark.

The hardest hit areas are in northern Morris and Sussex counties. Some residents won’t get their power back until late Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)