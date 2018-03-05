CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, Maine, Nor'Easter, Revolutionary War, Storm, Talkers

YORK, Maine (CBS Local) – The recent nor’easter brought up a relic from the past on a Maine beach: the remains of an old shipwreck.

According to York Police, the old ship made of wood is buried at Short Sands Beach, and resurfaced on the beach after the winter storm on March 2.

“Every once in a while after a storm, the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen. Thought you might like to see it,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

According to The York Weekly, people have been flocking to the beach to see the skeletal shipwreck, which appears periodically after a significant coastal storm. First seen in 1958, the last time the shipwreck appeared was in 2013, before the March nor’easter.

The newspaper reports that the shipwreck dates back to the Revolutionary War era.

