CBS 2Spectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info […]
WCBS 880Spectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of […]
1010 WINSSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. […]
WFANSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports […]
WLNYSpectators watch marchers walking past during the St Patrick's Day parade in New York on March 17, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose […]
Filed Under:Benjamin Netanyahu, Local TV, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — As he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump doubled down Monday on the claim he doesn’t want a trade war as nations and members of his own party continued to react to his tariffs on steel and aluminum.

It was love at first sight at the White House for the two leaders.

“This is the first time we meet at America’s capitol since you declared Jerusalem Israel’s capital, and this was an historic proclamation,” Netanyahu said.

In coming to Washington, Netanyahu was escaping some political turmoil of his own. Back home, he faces a growing corruption investigation. On Tuesday, he’ll give a speech to a likely receptive audience at the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.

gettyimages 927653814 Trump Meets With Israeli Prime Minister Amid Growing Heat Over Tariff Announcement

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they meet in the Oval Office Monday. (Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after getting a warm reception from the president.

“We have the best relationship with Israel we ever had,” Trump said. “I think we are as close now as ever before.”

The joint press conference was dominated by questions over trade, after the president said last week he will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports, and that no nations will be exempt.

“People have to understand, our country, on trade, has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world whether it’s friend or enemy,” Trump said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan wrote in a statement that he believes the tariffs could lead to a trade war. Ryan and other Republican leaders have been urging Mister Trump to reconsider.

“You’re punishing the American consumer and our allies,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said. “You’re making a huge mistake here. Go after China, not the rest of the world.”

The president says he won’t back down in the face of possible retaliation from other nations.

“If they want to do something then we’ll just tax their cars that they send in here like water,” Trump said.

The president added the tariffs could be lifted for Canada and Mexico if those nations are willing to offer more favorable terms under a new NAFTA deal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch