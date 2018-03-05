OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A lot of folks in Westchester County are wondering where their mail’s been. The problem has caught the attention of a local lawmaker who’s stepped in to demand the U.S. Postal Service comes up with a solution.

It may just be one or two pieces of mail arriving late, or not arriving altogether, but it’s become quite a problem for some residents.

Village of Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity has received numerous calls from constituents with a long list of problems. So has Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-17th), who’s demanding the USPS “gets it’s act together.”

“It is unacceptable that New Yorkers would have to worry about missing a bill, not receiving a payment, or not having access to important documents and medications they need,” she said Monday.

One Port Chester resident tells CBS2 she paid more than $400 to renew her green card which she never received in the mail. She says Because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had no proof she never received it, she had to pay that fee again.

“The problem seems to be worth hiring, training, and retaining staffers who know how to do the job well,” Gearity said.

Longtime Ossining resident Carlos Castro says he witnessed the situation first-hand.

“They had temporary delivery people over a period of time and that’s not always good,” he said, noting it has seed to get a little better since then.

Not enough, according to Gearity and Lowey, who penned a letter to Deputy Postmaster General Ronald A. Stroman regarding a meeting scheduled for March 9th.

“I urge you to be prepared to announce solutions,” Lowey said in the letter.

The USPS tells CBS2 a district manager will be at that meeting. Meanwhile, they say they’re addressing and have been addressing all concerns brought to their attention.