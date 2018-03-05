CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Erin Logan, Local TV, Westchester County

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A lot of folks in Westchester County are wondering where their mail’s been. The problem has caught the attention of a local lawmaker who’s stepped in to demand the U.S. Postal Service comes up with a solution.

It may just be one or two pieces of mail arriving late, or not arriving altogether, but it’s become quite a problem for some residents.

Village of Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity has received numerous calls from constituents with a long list of problems. So has Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-17th), who’s demanding the USPS “gets it’s act together.”

“It is unacceptable that New Yorkers would have to worry about missing a bill, not receiving a payment, or not having access to important documents and medications they need,” she said Monday.

One Port Chester resident tells CBS2 she paid more than $400 to renew her green card which she never received in the mail. She says Because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had no proof she never received it, she had to pay that fee again.

“The problem seems to be worth hiring, training, and retaining staffers who know how to do the job well,” Gearity said.

Longtime Ossining resident Carlos Castro says he witnessed the situation first-hand.

“They had temporary delivery people over a period of time and that’s not always good,” he said, noting it has seed to get a little better since then.

Not enough, according to Gearity and Lowey, who penned a letter to Deputy Postmaster General Ronald A. Stroman regarding a meeting scheduled for March 9th.

“I urge you to be prepared to announce solutions,” Lowey said in the letter.

The USPS tells CBS2 a district manager will be at that meeting. Meanwhile, they say they’re addressing and have been addressing all concerns brought to their attention.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch