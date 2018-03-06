CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

All things considered, we’re looking at a decent afternoon with sunshine and a few clouds. As for temperatures, they’ll be pretty normal for this time of the year in the mid 40s.

Rain and snow get on board late this evening as the first part (and weaker part) of our storm gets underway. While we do expect some light snow accumulations by dawn, the city should remain wet (for the most part) with perhaps a very light accumulation on colder surfaces. And even through the late-morning hours, it will remain a light-to-moderate snow and rain combo.

weather31 3/6 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

Conditions will then deteriorate from late morning through the afternoon as our storm strengthens just offshore. Heavy snow and gusty winds should be expected with travel conditions becoming rather difficult by then, so it’s best to stay off the roads if possible. And it won’t be until tomorrow night when we’ll see things gradually return to normal with snow tapering late in the evening and into the overnight. As for snow totals, it looks like the biggest numbers will be just off to the north and west with lighter accumulations farther south and east.

weather21 3/6 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

As for Thursday, it looks like it will be cold and breezy for the clean-up.

Stay tuned for more on our impending nor’easter!

