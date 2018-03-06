CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Women's History Month

By Jessica Allen

Women’s History Month gives us the chance to recognize and honor the contributions of women to science, history, the arts and so much more. Here are our picks for the five best ways to celebrate.

The Future of Feminism
Brooklyn Historical Society
128 Pierrepont St.
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 222-4111
www.brooklynhistory.org

Join writer Ashley C. Ford and editors Koa Beck and Jessica Grose as they debate, discuss, and detail the future of feminism. Their panel will be primarily focused on the links between feminism, civil rights, and other types of social justice activism. If you can’t make this exciting event, check out the calendar for others, including a talk by Elaine Weiss, author of The Woman’s Hour: The Last Furious Fight to Win the Vote. Tuesday, March 6, doors open at 6 p.m., $5, tickets required

Norma Rae Screening + Benefit
Nitehawk Cinema
136 Metropolitan Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11249
nitehawkcinema.com

Long before Erin Brockovich, there was Norma Rae. Sally Fields stars in this award-winning 1979 biopic about woman who seeks to unionize the factory where she works. This Nitehawk Cinema event does double duty as both a screening of a classic and a fundraiser for The Broad Room, a nonprofit “activist training camp” that seeks to help young women get involved in politics. A portion of proceeds will benefit this organization. Tuesday, March 6, event begins at 7:15 pm, $16, tickets required

Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical
The Bell House
149 Seventh St.
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 643-6510
www.thebellhouseny.com

Boy, oh, boy, is Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel having a moment. There’s the eerily prescient predictions, of course, as well as the wildly successful series starring Elisabeth Moss. And now you can see a version that’s not only a musical, but it’s also funny. Yes, really. It’s been described as a “comical and cathartic parody,” set in 2027 Brooklyn. You might cry, but your teams will be due to laughing your tush off. Thursday, March 8, doors open at 7, $15 at the door, tickets required, 21+.

Hack-the-Canon
Barnard College
LeFrak Center, Lab Room 113
3009 Broadway
New York, NY 10027

Barnard College Library, in collaboration with Wikimedia NYC and Art+Feminism, will be hosting a Wikipedia Edit-a-thon (training provided), with the goal of updating entries and redressing errors. As the organizers explain, “[b]y ‘hacking the canon,’ we aim to correct the omission of women artists, including LGBTQIA artists, and artists of color from the art historical record, scholarship, and general knowledge.” Free pizza too! Tuesday, March 20, 5 to 7 p.m., free, bring your own laptop. 

Women’s History Month: Anne Hutchinson
Split Rock Golf House
Pelham Bay Park
Bronx, NY 10464
(718) 319- 7258
www.nycgovparks.org

Depending on how well you remember your American history, you might know the story of Anne Hutchinson. After being kicked out of Massachusetts Bay Colony for preaching religious pluralism and tolerance, she and her family arrived in what’s now the Bronx, only to be murdered by Native Americans in 1643. In her day, she was probably the most famous woman in colonial America. This hike, led by the Urban Park Rangers, will discuss Hutchinson’s life, death, and legacy. Sunday, March 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., free.   

