NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they said raped a 52-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday on Saratoga Avenue.

Police said the suspect wrapped a belt around the woman’s neck and slammed her to the ground. He then punched and kicked her in the face repeatedly, knocking out some of her teeth, and then raped her, according to police.

The woman managed to get away when police said a garbage truck entered the lot. The suspect fled westbound on Halsey Street. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

WANTED: Black male, 25-30 yrs old, 5’2” to 5’5”, 120lbs., for the rape of a 52-year-old woman near 33 Saratoga Ave #Brooklyn at 8pm on Monday, March 5.

Police have released a surveillance video of the suspect. They describe him as black man between the age of 25 and 30, about 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall and 115 to 120 pounds with medium-length dreadlocks with multi-colored rubber bands. Police said he was wearing a white hood over his head, a green and orange waist length jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers and had on a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.