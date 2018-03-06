CBS Local — A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the school bus for bullying students has turned his child’s unique punishment into an internet sensation. In a series of Facebook videos, the father advocated for “old school, simple parenting” while making his son run to school in the rain.

Bryan Thornhill said his 10-year-old son received a three-day suspension from using the school bus “for being a little bully.” As punishment, the father of two forced the boy to run about one mile to his school each day while following close behind him in the family truck.

While the original video has already been taken down, Thornhill also shared videos of his son’s second and third runs along with advice for parents both for and against his viewpoint on discipline.

**Warning: Some viewers may find some language in the video offensive.

The father’s Facebook Live video has reportedly been viewed more than 1.6 million times. “Ironically, since he’s been running to school this week, his behavior’s been much better. Teachers have approved of his behavior this week,” Thornhill claims in the video.

The Virginian, who calls his video series “You better listen to your dad 2018,” added that he felt sorry for parents who may think his methods are cruel. Insinuating that those parents and their children are probably out of shape. Thornhill added, “if you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog… you probably need a lap or two.”