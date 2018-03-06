CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Every student in the Englewood, New Jersey school district now has a computer thanks to a multi-million dollar undertaking the superintendent says is a new path to success.

What may look like free time on the alphabet map to some, but for the students there’s some serious learning going on. Kindergarteners have nothing but pride for their brand new iPads.

It’s part of a $3.6 million investment by the district to get the best technology into the hands of every student in a school district that’s struggled significantly in the past.

When Superintendent Robert Kravitz assumed his post over two years ago, the school system had some of the lowest test scores in the state. He believes the tablets are an important tool to help turn that around.

“We’re seeing results whether it’s kindergartners or seniors,” he told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. At the high school, students are just as excited about the brand new laptop computers.

Instead of a toy, they see it as a gift.

“I was really happy to have in my hand like, wow, my laptop,” freshman Dimple Kangriwala said. “I get used to it, this is just for me!”

In a district where many of the 3,000 students don’t go home to an electronic device, it changes the learning game in a big way.

“It changes how we collaborate,” High School Principal Dr. Billy Bowie said. “There are no have, have nots. We all have.”

