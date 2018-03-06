CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Hall extended his point-scoring streak to 19 games, Travis Zajac scored two power-play goals and the New Jersey Devils snapped a three-game skid with a 6-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Hall’s consecutive-points streak is the longest in the NHL this season. Hall, who had two assists, has recorded points in his last 26 appearances dating to Jan. 2. He missed three games before the All-Star break with a thumb injury during that span.

Stefan Noesen, Blake Coleman, Patrick Maroon and Brian Boyle also scored for the Devils. Keith Kinkaid made 29 saves.

Jacob de la Rose scored twice for the Canadiens, who had picked up at least one point in their previous seven games (3-0-4). Brendan Gallagher and Byron Froese had the other goals.

The Devils dominated the opening period, taking a 4-0 lead while outshooting the Canadiens 17-5.

Noesen got the Devils rolling, deflecting Will Butcher’s point shot past Charlie Lindgren at 8:25. New Jersey then broke it open with three goals in a span of 3:15 late in the period.

Butcher, back on ice after a brief locker-room visit for medical attention after suffering a facial cut, played a hand in New Jersey’s second tally with 3:27 remaining in the period.

Lindgren stopped Butcher’s initial shot, only to have Coleman steer home the rebound.

Zajac polished off the first period with his tallies. Kyle Palmieri fired a shot from the left circle that Zajac tipped in with 1:52 left. Hall got the point that extended the streak with 12 seconds remaining when Zajac slammed home his rebound.

Gallagher cut the Devils’ lead to 4-1 midway through the second period.

Maroon scored his first goal as a Devil about a minute later. He has points in all four games since coming to New Jersey in a trade with Edmonton. It was New Jersey’s third power-play goal of the game with Hall assisting.

Boyle made it 6-1 later in the period with his first goal in 24 games.

Montreal got a goal from de la Rose with 13.8 seconds remaining to close out the second period with a four-goal deficit.

De la Rose tallied again in the third, trimming New Jersey’s lead to 6-3 with 5:20 remaining. Frose closed out the scoring in the final minute.

NOTES: Members of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team met with Devils players outside the locker room before the game and participated in a ceremonial puck drop at center ice. … This was Montreal’s first game without LW Max Pacioretty, who is expected to miss 6 weeks with a knee injury. … John Hynes won his 100th game as the Devils’ coach.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Florida on Thursday

Devils: Host Winnipeg on Thursday.

