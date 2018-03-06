NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community is demanding answers while mourning the loss of two young children who were killed in a crash in Brooklyn that also left their mothers hurt.

The tragedy just doesn’t seem real for those who know 34-year-old Ruthie Ann Blumenstein and her adorable little girl, 4-year-old Abigail.

“I used to attend church with them, actually all the victims were on their way back from a prayer meeting,” said friend Cristina Lee. “Just to be out here and see that people in the community care, it’s really nice.”

Sources say a 44-year-old female driver ran a red light, slamming into them just after 12:30 p.m. Monday while they were walking on 9th Street and 5th Avenue.

The impact killed Abigail and another child, 1-year-old Josh Lew, who was in his stroller.

“She was going slow and then hit them,” one person said.

“The baby went flying through the air,” another woman said.

The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital where their mothers are still recovering.

Police tell CBS2 Blumenstein is 30 weeks pregnant. She’s a successful Broadway actor, known to many by her stage name Ruthie Ann Miles.

Meanwhile, police say the driver, from Staten Island, has been released from the hospital and has not yet been charged. Sources say she told investigators she had a seizure behind the wheel.

Still the community is calling for safer streets after several crashes in the same spot, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported. Protestors confronted Mayor Bill de Blasio outside his gym Tuesday morning just a block from the scene.

Protest outside of @NYCMayor 's gym in Park Slope after 2 children were hit and killed by a car nearby yesterday. They're calling for safer streets. Mayor coming to work out any moment @CBSNewYork #cbsnewyork pic.twitter.com/5TTEofUG0q — Reena Roy (@reenaroy) March 6, 2018

.@NYCMayor speaks with protestors calling for safer streets outside his #ParkSlope gym a day after 2 children were hit & killed by a driver nearby. @CBSNewYork #cbsnewyork pic.twitter.com/sjUMKK9VHj — Reena Roy (@reenaroy) March 6, 2018

“I wanna hear what is going to happen,” one man asked the mayor.

“I hear the point man, but I also wanna say the enforcement is growing every single year ,” the mayor replied. “I believe most of us are trying to do the same thing. We need stronger laws, we need more consequence, better street design and more across the board.”

Later, the mayor laid flowers and lit candles at a makeshift memorial with First Lady Chirlane McCray, who was visibly emotional.

As for the driver, police say because this is an ongoing investigation, charges are not out of the question although they have not been filed yet.