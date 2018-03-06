VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey say a man has been arrested for threatening a utility company after complaining he was still without power.

It happened Monday in Vernon. Police said 63-year-old Robert Winter contacted a JCP&L call center to complain that he didn’t have electricity.

During the call, police said Winter became agitated and threatened to kidnap a JCP&L employee and “indicated that he knows how to make bombs and he would blow up a sub-station so no one would have power.”

After obtaining a copy of the recorded phone call from the utility company, police said they contacted the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and Winter was arrested at his home without incident.

Winter faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threat.