NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — With another big storm bearing down, the push is on to restore power to thousands of people across the Tri-State area who are still in the dark following last Friday’s nor’easter.

In New York, more than 76,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. In New Jersey, there are more than 40,000 outages while in Connecticut, more than 930 customers are without electricity.

“It’s surreal actually,” said Armonk resident Stefan Mykytiuk. “We’ve been joking that it’s the apocalypse.”

In some Westchester communities, branches and downed wires are still blocking streets and for many serviced by Con Edison, like Jeff Rosenthal in Armonk, that means no power, no refrigeration and no home cooked meals for four days .

“They say your power will be restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday. Then I get another call saying you won’t get your power restored until 11 p.m. Thursday,” he said.

The nor’easter pounded the Eastern Seaboard with a combination of gusting winds, rain and snow, and coastal communities were left to deal with damaging high tide flooding.

The new storm Wednesday is expected to drop several inches of snow across most of the Tri-State area with up to a foot possible in some spots. But the winds won’t be as strong as last week’s system.

“There’s going to be a lot more snow over a wider area,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Lenore Correia.

.@NWSNewYorkNY has issued a Winter Storm Warning for NYC from 3/6, 10:00PM to 3/8, 4:00AM. For more info: https://t.co/t918yhlx8z. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/3AmmBFaUN5. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 6, 2018

With the next storm approaching, many fear they’ll still be in the cold and in the dark. The agony of not knowing how long they’ll be powerless is felt by residents all across the area.

“It’s very frustrating,” said café owner Gail Wollins. “First they said Sunday, they said Tuesday, now they said Thursday. No answers.

“It’s no fun sitting in the dark,” said Larchmont resident Jim Gelbman. “It’s no fun when you have no heat.”

Across its Westchester service area, Con Ed says it has 1,000 workers trying to restore power, including 400 from out of state from as far away as Wisconsin and Canada.

Con Ed and Westchester’s other big utility, NYSEG, say its the fifth-worst storm damage in history.

“We think we’ve done everything that we could to prepare for this storm,” said Con Ed spokesperson Michael Clendenin. “Storms like this take days to recover from, not hours.”

The company says it expects most in Westchester to have their power back by Tuesday night.

