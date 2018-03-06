PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Much of the Tri-State Area is bracing for a second round of severe winter weather in less than a week, with parts of northwest New Jersey expected to get hit with some of the highest amounts of snow Wednesday.

With that, it makes sense that many people spent most of Tuesday preparing for the worst.

Gus Delardas knows while some things may be out of his control, getting ready for the looming nor’easter is something he can easily do.

“I just hope we don’t have a power outage and that’s it,” he told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Other than that, we will shovel.”

The Paramus native was packing his SUV full of essentials since his town could see up to a foot of snow.

“I hate it,” he said. “I’d rather have rain, but it is what it is and we have to deal with it.”

He wasn’t alone. At the Home Depot on Route 17, many people were busy preparing. Hardware and grocery stores across the Garden State were trying their hardest to keep up with the relentless demands. Eggs were running low at the Whole Foods in Ridgewood, and the Stop and Shop nearby was besieged by last minute customers.

“We’re just making sure we have food for a couple of days and hoping our power stays on,” Allendale resident Dave Wiley said.

At Kilroy’s Wonder Market in Glen Rock, the lines were a bit shorter but the carts were jam packed. One shopper was buying enough for her family to get through the storm, but admits she’d rather be buying for a summer barbecue.

“I am done with the snow,” she said. “I am ready for warm weather.”

While the residents who spoke with CBS2 may be ready for summer, mother nature certainly had other plans for the near future.