NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Officials say a new storm that’s expected to hit the region Wednesday will likely result in a new round of outages.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the Tri-State area from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

The new storm is expected to drop several inches of snow, with up to a foot or more possible in some spots. But the winds won’t be as strong as last week’s system.

The New York City Sanitation Department has issued a snow alert starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On Long Island, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen urged drivers to stay off the roads Wednesday if possible.

“We’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst,” she said Tuesday. “We will remain vigilant during tomorrow’s commute and we ask you to keep your travel limited to what is necessary.”

Forecasters say driving may be difficult during the evening commute Wednesday and drivers should be prepared for reduced visibility at times.

