By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Snow will become heavy and steady this afternoon with rates of 1-2″ per hour in some areas. This — combined with a strengthening wind — will create hazardous travel conditions across the city and many of our suburbs. The snow will remain steady through the rush and into the first half of the evening before making a complete exit by late tonight.

NY Winter Storm Live Updates

Snow totals will vary greatly, but generally speaking, distant southeast zones will see far less than our northwest zones where as much as a foot or more of snow is expected. As with the last storm, there is considerable risk for power outages due to the heavy snow and winds, so be sure to have a plan if your power goes.

As for the clean up tomorrow, it will remain cold and breezy with feels like temps in the 30s.

Check back later for more updates on our storm!