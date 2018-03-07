NORTH WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nine people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after being overcome by elevated carbon monoxide levels inside a North White Plains home.

It happened after someone was running a generator inside the multi-family home on Emmalon Avenue, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

9 people in North White Plains overcome by CO fumes – resident was running a generator inside the building. CO reached dangerous level 400 ppm. Live from the scene at noon @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/hAb3hX3ihx — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) March 7, 2018

The carbon monoxide detectors worn by firefighters registered at 400 parts per million inside the home, Aiello reported. Exposure at that level can cause death in three hours.

“We’ve ventilated the structure of all the remaining CO and we are in the process of determining next steps along with the building department and we’ve contacted the Red Cross for shelter for the occupants,” said North White Plains Fire Chief Andrew Seicol.

Thousands of residents in Westchester remain without power following last week’s nor’easter.