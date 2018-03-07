NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Word that Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon is laying the groundwork for a gubernatorial run has touched off an only-in-New York battle between a pair of political heavyweights.

Nixon is now considering a Democratic primary challenge to Governor Andrew Cuomo, and her team of advisors is none other than the same people behind Bill de Blasio’s come-from-behind 2013 mayoral victory.

“She’s extraordinary,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “Obviously in her career she’s achieved great things as well.”

The mayor refused to say he was behind the move, or if he could ever endorse Nixon.

“I’m not going to get into the 2018 state elections just now,” he said. While he played coy about who he’ll endorse, the mayor didn’t miss an opportunity to slam the governor where he lives, his party loyalty.

“I obviously have real political differences with the governor,” de Blasio said. “There’s a reckoning occurring all over this nation, in our party, it’s time for Democrats to be Democrats.”

The mayor added he wants to see “real Democrats.”

Before de Blasio fired his political shots, the Cuomo joked about who is behind Nixon’s political career.

“I think it was probably either the mayor of New York or Vladimir Putin,” he said.

After the mayor’s attack, Cuomo went for the nuclear option — on NY1 he slammed the mayor where it hurts.

“I don’t think a progressive administration leaves people in NYCHA housing with no heat and mold and potential lead and says it’s three years to do something,” Cuomo told NY1. “I don’t believe a progressive administration tolerates more homeless people on the streets than ever before. That is repugnant to me.”

It’s been fashionable to call the two men frenemies of late. With Nixon’s candidacy it seems it may time to lose the friend part. Her spokeswoman says that “many concerned New Yorkers” have been encouraging her to run for office and that she continues to explore the possibility.