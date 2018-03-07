BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residential streets on Long Island were starting to flood Wednesday afternoon as the second nor’easter in less than a week made its way across the Tri-State Area.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was in Babylon Village, where residents said water was coming up from storm drains and over canals.

High tide was around 2 p.m. Wednesday, but residents said they were also worried about 2 a.m. Thursday when the tide was expected to roll back out.

Streets have flooded on and off since Friday’s nor’easter, so Wednesday’s storm only added to locals’ worries.

On the North Shore, residents in Nassau County were on edge as the storm continued to intensify Wednesday afternoon.

Bay constables spent much of the day readying supplies in Bayville, surrounded by Mill Neck Creek to the south, Oyster Bay to the east, and the Long Island Sound to the north.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, some of the highest winds in Friday’s storm were reported in the Nassau County village, so residents were worried about the potential for brutal winds off the water downing trees and knocking out power.

