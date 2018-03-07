CBS 2The Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New […]
WCBS 880The Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS […]
1010 WINSThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a […]
WFANThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July […]
WLNYThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - File / Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the […]
Storm Watch: Forecast/Alerts | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Nor'Easter, Struck By Lightning

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A teacher was struck by lightning during Wednesday’s powerful storm, police said.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Manchester Township Middle School.

The teacher, 33, was working bus duty and holding umbrella during school dismissal, police said.

The teacher was standing on the sidewalk in front of the school with other staffers when a bolt of lightning hit the umbrella, police said.

CHECKForecast/Alerts | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Photos | Twitter UpdatesSubmit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos

She was taken to the school nurse’s office while emergency responders arrived.

Incredibly, she wasn’t seriously injured.

She complained of tingling in her and arm, police said.

She was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch