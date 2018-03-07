MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A teacher was struck by lightning during Wednesday’s powerful storm, police said.

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Manchester Township Middle School.

The teacher, 33, was working bus duty and holding umbrella during school dismissal, police said.

The teacher was standing on the sidewalk in front of the school with other staffers when a bolt of lightning hit the umbrella, police said.

She was taken to the school nurse’s office while emergency responders arrived.

Incredibly, she wasn’t seriously injured.

She complained of tingling in her and arm, police said.

She was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.