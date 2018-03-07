MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A state of emergency is in effect in New Jersey, where a nor’easter slamming the region Wednesday could dump up to a foot of snow or more in some parts of the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that the storm will likely result in a new round of outages. Damaging winds are in the forecast with gusts of up to 45 mph at the Jersey shore.

Welcome to #NorEaster2018…the Sequel☃️ @GovMurphy has closed NJ State Offices today. There is NO travel ban. However, please stay off the roads🚗to allow @NJDOT_info to do their job. If you MUST drive, use caution & take it slow. #ReadyNJ #SnowStorm #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/tZw1hoAobc — NJOEM (@ReadyNJ) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, about 30,000 utility customers are without power in the state. Most of them lost their service when another destructive nor’easter hit the state last Friday. JCP&L says it has 4,000 people working on restoration, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“We lose power a lot down here in Chatham so we are hoping that the wetness and all the rest of it doesn’t create a lot of trees coming down,” said Chatham resident Clark Lattin.

Murphy said the state has 207,000 tons of salt at the ready, but implored the masses to stay off the roads.

“I commute into Manhattan so figuring that around noon, the conditions are supposed to worsen, so figured I would work from home and avoid the commute coming back,” said resident Jeff Palma.

A slight consolation is that the storm is not expected to bring the coastal flooding like the one last week. Some coastal New Jersey communities are still feeling the effects of that storm.

Murphy said residents who want updates on the storm should visit the state Office of Emergency Management website.

