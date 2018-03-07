CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Forecast/Alerts | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Magdalena Doris, Meg Baker, Phil Murphy

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A state of emergency is in effect in New Jersey, where a nor’easter slamming the region Wednesday could dump up to a foot of snow or more in some parts of the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that the storm will likely result in a new round of outages. Damaging winds are in the forecast with gusts of up to 45 mph at the Jersey shore.

Live Winter Storm Updates

Meanwhile, about 30,000 utility customers are without power in the state. Most of them lost their service when another destructive nor’easter hit the state last Friday. JCP&L says it has 4,000 people working on restoration, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“We lose power a lot down here in Chatham so we are hoping that the wetness and all the rest of it doesn’t create a lot of trees coming down,” said Chatham resident Clark Lattin.

Murphy said the state has 207,000 tons of salt at the ready, but implored the masses to stay off the roads.

CHECKForecast/Alerts | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos

“I commute into Manhattan so figuring that around noon, the conditions are supposed to worsen, so figured I would work from home and avoid the commute coming back,” said resident Jeff Palma.

A slight consolation is that the storm is not expected to bring the coastal flooding like the one last week. Some coastal New Jersey communities are still feeling the effects of that storm.

Murphy said residents who want updates on the storm should visit the state Office of Emergency Management website.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch