NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Frustrated residents in Westchester County who are still without power since last week’s nor’easter are preparing for the worst as a new storm batters the area.

Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds could take down trees already weakened from last week’s storm and snap power lines, adding to stress for customers who’ve gone days without power.

“If we get the weather they’re predicting, we’re gonna be in a jam. We really are,” said Mount Vernon resident Mildred Force.

“The house is ice cold,” said New Rochelle resident Joyce Resnick. “I don’t see anybody working.”

Thousands were still in the dark Wednesday morning, including an apartment building where the Rojas family lives in Mount Vernon.

A hotel room in New Rochelle has become a makeshift nursery for their tiny newborn twins.

“And now we have another storm coming so we don’t know, maybe we’ll be here for a month,” said Samantha Rojas.

Local officials are concerned too, racing to get streets cleared of power lines and tree debris.

“We now think we’ll be able to clear roads at least adequate enough to allow emergency vehicles to pass,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson. “But it’s a narrow thing.”

The National Weather Service urged people to stay off the roads to allow emergency and road crews to do their jobs. Some areas will get as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow an hour.

Officials advised homeowners to be careful while shoveling, saying the weight of it has been known cause heart attacks.

