HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Conn. Gov. Dannel Malloy said hundreds of thousands of residents are without power as the state begins to clean up from Wednesday’s storm.

Malloy said Thursday that the state “sustained significant power outages” of roughly 138,000 customers.

“Now that the storm has passed, we’ve begun to assess the impacts on the region,” he said.

The governor said the highways were “in good shape” but said state police responded to 166 crashes over the course of the storm.

“Major highways are cleared but roads can be slippery so continue exercise caution if you must travel today,” he said.

The National Weather Service says some areas got more than two feet of snow in the storm that started late Wednesday and pummeled the region through the night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Adrienne Leptich says the “big winner” is New Fairfield, Connecticut, with a whopping 26.8 inches.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)