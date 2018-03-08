CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Dave Carlin, Local TV, Mamaroneck, Westchester County

MAMARONECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Hot chocolate and charity are bringing people together and making a winning combination in Westchester County.

Evan Greenberg was only five years old when he built a hot cocoa stand out of a cardboard box – not realizing at the time it would warm not only hands but the hearts of many and help kids across the country.

“It’s just really fun to help people out and help out a great charity,” he said.

This weekend will make the 12th year the Mamaroneck teen and his brother are hosting their annual “Evan and Joshua’s Hot Cocoa Stand.”

“It’s been amazing to grow up and do this, considering I started this when I was only three,” Joshua said.

Since the beginning, all the proceeds have gone to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To date, the teens have raised more than $35,000.

“It’s all about kids helping other kids. And they’ve been doing this for so many years, and they do it with a whole heart and compassion for children with cancer,” Administrative Director Nancy Joselson said.

With help from their parents, the brothers started the stand in their garage. But as it grew over the years, local businesses offered up stores and other spaces for them to use.

“If you would have told me 12 years ago that we would still be doing this and we would have raised all this money, I would have never believed you,” mother Elisa Greenberg said.

The cups are donated by an area diner, and the candy store Chocolations gives them all the hot chocolate mix they need.

“When I heard the story, I was just in awe that a kindergartner would have this idea and have this big heart,” store owner Maria Valente said.

This year, Evan got major league sports teams to help out. The Mets, Yankees, Giants and Knicks donated memorabilia for a raffle.

“Every year it has been growing,” Evan said.

And every year the teens continue the promise they made more than a decade ago, one cup at a time.

The hot chocolate stand will be set up all weekend long at Savor in the Westchester Shopping Mall. For more information, click here.

