LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hundreds of thousands are without power in New Jersey Thursday as some areas are digging out from more than two feet of snow.

Montville got more than 26 inches of snow while other areas of the state had a foot or more of snow on the ground. Many schools and businesses remained closed Thursday as the cleanup continued.

The state’s major utilities reported more than 247,000 customers without power Thursday morning. Some had lost their service when another destructive nor’easter hit the state last Friday.

Travel remained treacherous in many areas, and residents were being urged to avoid travel if possible.

On I-287 in Boonton, there was about a 10-mile delay northbound Thursday morning where vehicles were stuck on the snowy highway.

Some drivers Wednesday were stuck on snow-covered roads Wednesday for more than 10 hours, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

New Jersey State Police said they responded Wednesday to more than 500 crashes across the state.

We’ve responded to 506 motor vehicle crashes and 939 motorist aids since midnight in #NJSP patrolled areas. MV aids can be anything from mechanical breakdowns, spin outs, flat tires, etc. #alert pic.twitter.com/SBGyOVtQ67 — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) March 8, 2018

In Manchester Township, police said a teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school.

The woman felt a tingling sensation but didn’t lose consciousness. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)