CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Damage Snarls Rails | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, Local TV, taxes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Those expecting a New York State tax refund may have to wait longer for their money.

State officials say they are trying to prevent fraud, but some taxpayers say something seems fishy.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, if you’d like happy tax returns, file early.

Hempstead resident Harold Gibbs told Sanchez that advice has proved to be less than successful. His federal return came right away, but his New York State return is still missing.

“Everybody I speak to it’s the same situation and nobody can figure out why,” Gibbs told Sanchez. “We’ve called the agencies, and nobody can give us a direct answer. We’re just in limbo right now.”

CBS2 demanded answers from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

“From our perspective, I’d be hesitant to classify it as a delay,” spokesperson James Gazzale said.

The state says a longer wait for a refund is the new norm. New fraud and identify theft measures rolled out last year, including requiring a driver’s license number when filing state taxes, have increased the time to process a return.

Gazzale, however, could not tell CBS2 the average time a taxpayer can expect to wait — from the time they file until they receive their refund.

“These measures of protection for taxpayers and to prevent us from paying out fraudulent refunds is now a part of our processing stream,” he said.

“I don’t believe it one bit. Why would the federal return it so quick? I don’t believe it,” Gibbs said. “I think that it’s a way for them to either to cut back on giving people their money or something to do with that.”

Accountant Patrick Daly doubts the conspiracy theorists who suspect New York is holding onto refunds for the state’s benefit.

Last year, the state says it stopped more than 405,000 suspicious refund claims, saving New York State taxpayers $560 million.

“The states are trying to do a lot to just protect the taxpayers and combat this fraud, because fraud is rampant in the tax filing area,” Daly said.

“It’s scary, because you feel like you’ve been violated in some way,” Rosanna Michelsen told Sanchez.

She said someone stole her husband’s social security number and cashed in their tax return.

“It took two years to get that back,” Michelsen said. “Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again.”

She said waiting a few weeks for a return is a small price to pay for your protection.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch