Storm Damage Snarls Rails | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The second nor’easter in less than a week has disrupted service for Metro-North, NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak.

Metro-North is operating on a reduced schedule Thursday, carrying only 55 percent of its weekday ridership capacity.

The New Canaan and Danbury Branches are suspended until further notice, but Waterbury Branch service has resumed. It unclear when service will resume.

The agency says customers should expect very crowded conditions and delays.

NJ TRANSIT’s Atlantic City Rail Line, Morris & Essex, Gladstone, Montclair Boonton, Main and Bergen County, Port Jervis and Raritan Valley lines are all suspended due to storm cleanup.

On its website, NJ TRANSIT says the severe conditions, especially in Morris County where some of the heaviest snow fell Wednesday, have “rendered much of the rail infrastructure inaccessible.”

Rail service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Pascack Valley Line is expected to operate on regular weekday service.

System wide cross-honoring is in effect with buses resuming normal routes, however riders can expect delays and detours as well as crowded conditions.

Amtrak has suspended its service between Boston and New York until 10 a.m. Thursday.

PATH and the Long Island Rail Road are on a normal weekday schedule. 

More than 70,000 customers were without electricity in Westchester County and on Long Island late Wednesday.

The storm dumped up to 26 inches of snow on parts of Orange and Rockland counties, while Central Park saw less than 3 inches.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

