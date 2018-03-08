WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong says President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong un by May.

Chung also said North is “committed” to denuclearization.

More From CBS News

He said Kim Jong un has agreed to refrain from nuclear testing and routine joint military exercises between the North and South will continue as planned.

South Korean national security adviser: "I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he's committed to denuclearization. He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests." https://t.co/4hFR3QVIoi pic.twitter.com/vBWktTMuyI — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2018

The announcement was made at the White House after President Trump walked into the White House briefing room Thursday and told reporters that South Korea would be making a “major announcement.”

South Korean national security adviser: "[Kim] expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible. President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization." https://t.co/4hFR3QVIoi pic.twitter.com/tlYuljdH7p — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2018

He added that he has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.