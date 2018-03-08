WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) — South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong says President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong un by May.
Chung also said North is “committed” to denuclearization.
He said Kim Jong un has agreed to refrain from nuclear testing and routine joint military exercises between the North and South will continue as planned.
The announcement was made at the White House after President Trump walked into the White House briefing room Thursday and told reporters that South Korea would be making a “major announcement.”
He added that he has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
