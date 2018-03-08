WHITE PLAIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents in Westchester County are dealing with another round of power outages Thursday after a second winter storm dumped heavy snow across the region.

Con Edison was reporting nearly 27,000 customers without power in the county Thursday while NYSEG had more than 17,000 outages in Westchester.

Many residents are waking up for a sixth day in the dark and the cold, still without power since last week’s nor’easter.

“They’ve forgotten we’re here,” said Croton-On-Hudson resident Jerry Ceishner.

And now the downed trees and power lines that are keeping them from getting power are under several inches of snow.

Armonk resident Jack Cozza said he was told his power would be back Thursday night.

“There’s a ton of trees and stuff down on our road in that area, so I dunno. It might be longer than that,” he said.

In Mount Vernon, a tree uprooted, bringing power lines down with it and wiping out electricity for hundreds of households.

Crews worked during the day Wednesday in Croton-On-Hudson trying to get lines repaired.

“My hat’s off to the guys that work it, they work 24/7,” said resident Joe Moher.

In North White Plains, nine people were taken to the hospital Wednesday with elevated carbon monoxide levels after someone ran a small generator inside a bathroom.

Nearby, others still without electricity have been passing the time at a community center.

“Not much you can do cause it’s cold and it’s dark.” said North White Plains resident Karen Brown. “Can’t really do much at home so you just go to bed early.”