CBS 2State Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880State Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSState Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANState Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYState Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Drinking, Eating, Jessica Allen, merrymaking, The Rites of Spring, Wine

By Jessica Allen

From Spanish dance to a nicely brewed cup of tea or a winter wine festival, we’ve got you covered this weekend.

Flamenco Festival
Various venues
New York, NY
www.flamencofestival.org

Can we get an “olé”? The Flamenco Festival celebrates flamenco and all its manifestations. Scheduled performers include the dancers of Ballet Nacional de España and Rosalía & Raül Refree. In many cases, your ticket not only nets you the opportunity to admire the possibilities of this Spanish dance and the human body, but you can also receive free lessons. Check out the classes and talks, including one on how the body itself might be an agent of social change. Now through Saturday, March 24, see schedule for details and ticket info

Spring Revolution
National Sawdust
80 North Sixth St.
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(646) 779-8455
nationalsawdust.org

Spring may have yet to, well, spring, but Spring Revolution nevertheless concludes its annual celebration of “The Rite of Spring” this weekend. The festival’s composers and performers take as this instrumental music by Igor Stravinsky, then head into new, exciting directions. Organized by a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, the Pan-Asia Sounding Festival, a shorter festival within the larger festival, puts the spotlight on music and dance from Bhutan, China, and elsewhere. Now through Sunday, March 11, see schedule for details and ticket info.  

New York Antiquarian Book Fair
Park Avenue Armory
643 Park Ave.
New York, NY 10065
(212) 777-5218
www.nyantiquarianbookfair.com

The 58th annual New York Antiquarian Book Fair offers bibliophiles the chance to hobnob with some of the world’s foremost experts of old books. You won’t find musty, dusty tomes here, but instead a rich array of lusciously designed manuscripts and books from decades (or centuries) past. Sunday is Discovery Day, a chance for mere mortals to bring their oldest books in for evaluation. You just might have a treasure in your stacks! Now, through Sunday, March 11, see schedule for details, tickets required

Coffee & Tea Festival
Brooklyn Expo Center
72 Noble St.
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(631) 940-7290
www.coffeeandteafestival.com

If you believe caffeine to be a gift from the gods, then the Coffee & Tea Festival is for you. More than 75 exhibitors from the world over will be on site, bringing their beans and their brews. Also on hand will be roasters, growers, and baristas, along with savory and sweet treats meant to compliment your cuppas. The 13th annual event also features a number of talks, including The Terroir of Tea and Coffee Brewing Perfection. Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, see schedule for details, tickets required.

NYC Winter Wine Festival
PlayStation Theater
1515 Broadway
New York, NY 10036
newyorkwineevents.com

The annual NYC Winter Wine Festival transforms Times Square into a sun-dappled vineyard, replete with tasty grapes and vintage varietals. Carefully curated by Vintry Fine Wines, the festival offers participants access to some 250 wines from around the world, accompanied by live jazz. (There’s also a special emphasis this year on wines from our very own New York State.) We’re talking unlimited tastings and a free custom-etched souvenir wine glass. Saturday, March 10, 3 to 6 pm or 8 to 11 pm, tickets required, must be 21 or older.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch