By Jessica Allen

From Spanish dance to a nicely brewed cup of tea or a winter wine festival, we’ve got you covered this weekend.

Flamenco Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

www.flamencofestival.org

Can we get an “olé”? The Flamenco Festival celebrates flamenco and all its manifestations. Scheduled performers include the dancers of Ballet Nacional de España and Rosalía & Raül Refree. In many cases, your ticket not only nets you the opportunity to admire the possibilities of this Spanish dance and the human body, but you can also receive free lessons. Check out the classes and talks, including one on how the body itself might be an agent of social change. Now through Saturday, March 24, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Spring Revolution

National Sawdust

80 North Sixth St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(646) 779-8455

nationalsawdust.org

Spring may have yet to, well, spring, but Spring Revolution nevertheless concludes its annual celebration of “The Rite of Spring” this weekend. The festival’s composers and performers take as this instrumental music by Igor Stravinsky, then head into new, exciting directions. Organized by a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, the Pan-Asia Sounding Festival, a shorter festival within the larger festival, puts the spotlight on music and dance from Bhutan, China, and elsewhere. Now through Sunday, March 11, see schedule for details and ticket info.

New York Antiquarian Book Fair

Park Avenue Armory

643 Park Ave.

New York, NY 10065

(212) 777-5218

www.nyantiquarianbookfair.com

The 58th annual New York Antiquarian Book Fair offers bibliophiles the chance to hobnob with some of the world’s foremost experts of old books. You won’t find musty, dusty tomes here, but instead a rich array of lusciously designed manuscripts and books from decades (or centuries) past. Sunday is Discovery Day, a chance for mere mortals to bring their oldest books in for evaluation. You just might have a treasure in your stacks! Now, through Sunday, March 11, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Coffee & Tea Festival

Brooklyn Expo Center

72 Noble St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(631) 940-7290

www.coffeeandteafestival.com

If you believe caffeine to be a gift from the gods, then the Coffee & Tea Festival is for you. More than 75 exhibitors from the world over will be on site, bringing their beans and their brews. Also on hand will be roasters, growers, and baristas, along with savory and sweet treats meant to compliment your cuppas. The 13th annual event also features a number of talks, including The Terroir of Tea and Coffee Brewing Perfection. Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, see schedule for details, tickets required.

NYC Winter Wine Festival

PlayStation Theater

1515 Broadway

New York, NY 10036

newyorkwineevents.com

The annual NYC Winter Wine Festival transforms Times Square into a sun-dappled vineyard, replete with tasty grapes and vintage varietals. Carefully curated by Vintry Fine Wines, the festival offers participants access to some 250 wines from around the world, accompanied by live jazz. (There’s also a special emphasis this year on wines from our very own New York State.) We’re talking unlimited tastings and a free custom-etched souvenir wine glass. Saturday, March 10, 3 to 6 pm or 8 to 11 pm, tickets required, must be 21 or older.