Itching to get out of New York City? Whether you’re a history buff, a food lover or an Olympic hopeful, here are six places that are worth exploring this winter.

Cooperstown in Central New York

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

25 Main St.

Cooperstown, NY 13326

607-547-7200

baseballhall.org

Spring is just around the corner and that means it’s time to gear up for baseball season! What better way to celebrate than by taking a trip to Cooperstown in Central New York? Not only is it home to The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum but it also caters to the beer and wine drinker. Travel along the Cooperstown Beverage Trail, which includes stops at Brewery Ommegang (hooray for Belgian-style brews!), Fly Creek Cider Mill, Bear Pond Winery, and more. Baseball fanatics should mark their calendars for March 15 because guests can take part in a two-day Baseball Hall of Fame VIP Experience. Enjoy after-hours access to the Museum, a Library Archive Tour and Museum Collections artifact spotlight. A Sustaining Membership ($125) is also included with this package. Learn more here.

Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Rhode Island

590 Ocean Drive

Newport, RI 02840

401-849-3800

www.castlehillinn.com

Looking for a romantic getaway? Head to Newport, Rhode Island and live like a king and queen on your own estate. Make reservations at the beautiful Castle Hill Inn and opt for the Retreat to Romance Package. This two-night excursion includes a bottle of Rose Champagne, a bouquet of fresh flowers, and chocolate dipped strawberries delivered to your room, gourmet breakfast and afternoon tea daily, a couple’s massage on the evening of your choice, and a three-course dinner in the Dining Room. Take in the majestic views of the Narragansett Bay and Newport Bridge. Stay in and snuggle up near the fireplace or get outside and take a stroll through this beach town filled with quiet opulence and tradition. Learn more about the Retreat Package here.

Whaler’s Inn in Mystic, Connecticut

20 E. Main St.

Mystic, CT 06355

860-536-1506

www.whalersinnmystic.com

Forks up! Take a short 3-hour train ride to Connecticut and enjoy Mystic Restaurant Week from March 5 – March 11. This quaint New England town (actually, it’s technically a village) is perfect for a romantic weekend getaway or a fun trip with friends. The Whaler’s Inn is a quick 5-minute walk from the train station and it’s also located right next to the Mystic River, making it easy to walk across the drawbridge to the center of town. This place also bakes fresh chocolate chip cookies upon your arrival to help tie you over until dinner. Speaking of dinner, the Inn is also offering a special Mystic Restaurant Week Package, which includes $20 in Mystic Dollars. Take advantage of lunch and dinner prefix menus from local favorites like Daniel Packer Inne, Oyster Club, Chapter One, and the Whaler’s Inn neighbor, Bravo Bravo. After enjoying your meal, take a walk to the historic Mystic Seaport, the largest maritime museum in the U.S. There’s also plenty of things for kids to explore like saying hello to the animals at the Mystic Aquarium and shopping at Olde Mystick Village.

Lake Placid, New York

Olympic Sports Complex

220 Bobsled Run Rd.

Lake Placid, NY

518-523-4436

www.whiteface.com

Live out your Olympic dreams with a trip to Lake Placid. Stop by the Olympic Sports Complex and hop in a bobsled and take a ride around the track (don’t worry, you can opt for a professional driver and brakeman to be there too) or follow a skeleton racer alongside the track as he slides at Autobahn speeds. Learn more about your favorite accomplished athletes and see the 1980 Olympic uniforms up close at the Lake Placid Olympic History Museum. Of course, you can always hit the slopes, test out your marksmanship in a biathlon lesson, or take a gondola ride up at Whiteface Mountain. Basically, if you’re an adrenaline junkie, Lake Placid is the weekend spot for you.

Vacations By Rail: Montreal & Quebec

https://www.vacationsbyrail.com/canada/eastern-canada/montreal-quebec-holiday

Book a winter excursion with Vacations By Rail and enjoy a stress-free train trip up to Canada. Take a break from NYC by opting for the “slow travel” craze approach, where people can vacation in a pleasurable and relaxing way. This 6-day tour begins in Montreal, the second largest city in Canada, and includes two days of sightseeing with stops at the Notre Dame Basilica, the famous Olympic Complex, and Mont Royal. Hop back on board the train and make the 3-hour journey to Quebec City, where guests will spend three days exploring the city’s 17-century architecture and rich history. Walk along the cobblestone walkways and discover the Latin Quarter, the Place Roayle and the Basilica, or stop by the quaint shops that line the streets. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Canadian experience without indulging in a plate of poutine – that’s French fries and cheese curds topped with brown gravy for those who aren’t familiar with this comforting dish. Drooling already? Check the website for various hotel and train packages and hop on board this fabulous 5-night vacation! Departure dates start now and run through the end of the year, so you have plenty of time to discover all that Canada has to offer. Plus, a flight to Montreal is under 2 hours, which means you can get your passport stamped in less time than it takes to go through the Holland Tunnel at rush hour.

Hudson River Valley

Culinary Institute of America

1946 Campus Dr.

Hyde Park, NY 12538

845-452-9600

www.ciachef.edu

Hudson River Valley is just a hop, skip, and jump away from bustling NYC. There’s plenty of sites to see and food to taste in this laid back area of New York. Discover the Culinary Institute of America and take a food or wine class with expert chef instructors. Of course, you can always enjoy regional dishes at their American Bounty Restaurant or French delicacies at The Bocuse Restaurant. If you’re there over the weekend, stop by the Post Road Brew House for a burger and a beer. History buffs will definitely want to check out The Hyde Park Antiques Center, which is located behind a pond on the main tourist route between two Hudson River landmarks maintained by the National Park Service – the historic Franklin D. Roosevelt Home/Presidential Library and the Vanderbilt Estate. Happy exploring!

