YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in California, officials told CBS San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol said the gunman was holding three hostages at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

“We have an active shooter on the grounds, with at least three hostages,” said Napa CHP Officer Marc Renspurger.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. Friday warning them to avoid the area because of “activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville.”

 

The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ San Francisco field office joined local law enforcement agencies in responding to the incident.

The state Veterans Affairs department says the home that opened in 1984 is the nation’s largest veterans home, with about 1,000 elderly and disabled residents. Its website says it offers residential accommodations with recreational, social, and therapeutic activities for independent living.

The grounds also are home to a 1,200-seat theater, a 9-hole golf course, a baseball stadium, bowling lanes, a swimming pool, and a military Base Exchange branch store.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

