NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Costco apparently wants to make sure you’re ready for any major emergency.

The store has started selling apocalypse kits. The doomsday package can feed a family of four for up to a year.

The kits contain cans that include a mix of protein, grains, and freeze dried fruits and veggies.

Prices of the kits range between $1,000 and $6,000, with foods that are said to have a shelf life from 25 to 30 years.