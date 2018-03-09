ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 2-month-old boy is in serious condition and undergoing surgery after police said he was attacked by a dog on Long Island.

It happened Thursday morning on 117th Avenue in Elmont.

Police said baby’s mother, who was carrying her son in an infant seat, knocked on a neighbor’s door and two pit bull mixes rushed out. That’s when police said one of dogs attacked the woman and the baby.

The dog bit the woman on her leg and bit the baby on his face and head, according to police. A man who was working in the area rushed over to help the victims and was able to pull the dog away.

The two were taken to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.